Editor’s note: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake write this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street. Today’s article in a continuation of the April 21 column.
Dr. Piatt will start here. As long as I can recall, the mantra in Kankakee County has expounded the philosophy of “Buy Local, Hire Local.” Indeed, this is a central marketing proposition to increase revenue for our local businesses and hire our exceptional workforce that is entrenched with educational opportunities and vocational training capabilities.
However, what is absent in this marketing campaign is the crucial aspect of providing incomparable customer service.
Building on our last article, which highlighted three individuals who provided excellent customer service, there are countless other examples present right here in Kankakee County. Recently, I had an amazing customer service experience at Dralle Chevrolet in Peotone.
During our last major snowstorm, my windshield wiper apparently broke. I went to the Dralle service department and spoke with Brian Daney, service manager, who excels in the art of customer service. At first, Brian suggested I needed new wiper blades and then took another look at my blades and was able to fix it quickly at no cost.
What was extraordinary was that I thought the wiper blades were broken and would have gladly paid the amount asked to fix it. Brian, recognizing the dilemma, took the extra effort to review it one more time and saved me a substantial sum for not having to replace the wiper blades.
The crucial point to this vignette was that Brian put me, the customer, first over profit and sustained a lifelong relationship with the service department for being ethical. Dralle has instilled the notion of people before profits and being in the car dealership business since 1960 only cements their legacy of putting people first.
The unifying theme of exceptional customer service is paved by the administrative sales staff, as illustrated by Richard Harroch who penned the article, “10 Rules for Great Customer Service.” These rules are delineated as:
1. Commit to quality service.
2. Know your products.
3. Know your customers.
4. Treat people with courtesy and respect.
5. Never argue with a customer.
6. Do not leave customers hanging.
7. Deliver what you promise.
8. Assume customers are telling the truth.
9. Focus on making customers, not making sales.
10. Make it easy to buy.
With a seismic shift in the ability to purchase almost anything online, it is imperative to put the customer first, and, in fact, good customer service can be a differentiator between you and your competition.
Next Dr. Daake will discuss more options for enhancing you customer value proposition.
Let me raise four key issues that seem so obvious, nevertheless businesses too often neglect. All four of these are issues related to owners, managers and executives being too close to their own organization to see flaws.
Can customers find your business? You know where you’re at, right? Your expensive website probably gives us an address, and with new navigation systems, we may find you. But not everyone has or uses them.
On too many occasions, I have to drive by three to four times, sometimes making dangerous U-turns, because a business fails to have their address posted on the building. Unless your lease prohibits it, make sure your address is clearly and prominently displayed on your building.
Also, to the degree that signage is in your control, get a large sign professionally done, and trim the foliage around. Two weeks ago, while at St. Augustine Beach, we drove right by the Quality Inn, where we had reservations, several times because their 2x2-foot sign was not only small, but covered by palm branches.
Keep your website up to date. You can have a reasonably simple website or a very complex site. Nowadays, we highly recommend that you have it professionally done. It is the first impression that many customers will get of you.
Lately, I have seen too many sites that have way too exotic much motion built-in, too little actual detail. We don’t come to your website to be entertained, but to get information. Two fatal errors on websites are outdated information and getting sent to a page that does not exist anymore. It’s like being sent to Purgatory.
Have 10-15 people you know and trust (but know don’t too much about your business) give you a candid review. It’s even worth paying them a few dollars or giving them a special coupon. If you get lots of traffic to your website, you’ll want to use Google Analytics or a similar program.
Have you ever tried calling your own business or organization? One local bank advertises that when you call them, you get a live person on the line. That is highly commendable but not possible for all businesses. Some of the most annoying business killers are getting sent into an endless loop, being put on hold, and even getting cut off and having to start the whole process over again.
Furthermore, many businesses from the very start will give a message like this “Due to unexpected high call volume; you may have an extended wait.” I no longer buy that. Because whenever I call them, I get the exact same message. We are not stupid, and frankly, if your company can’t even manage your call volume, why would we think you can handle our business.
My advice: Have every manager in your organization call your business every six months, not as an employee but rather as a potential customer. You might be pleasantly surprised, or you might say in horror, “This has got to change.”
The people answering your phones need to be highly trained, competent and friendly. There are times that I would rather talk to a machine than some of the “Attila the Huns” that answer phones. Just last week, I had to call my insurance company about a prescription issue. The multiples calls became a disaster.
While the folks were polite, they gave me inconsistent answers, transferred me to others, and ultimately said, “Well, if this does not solve your issue, you can call 1-800-xxx.” Really? I thought that was what customer service representatives do.
Contrast that to the call I placed to Norvo Nordisk, the manufacture of needed prescription. I talked to a delightful, calm, highly knowledgeable lady. At a certain point, it was clear I needed to talk to another person. The first lady did give me a number but said she would also transfer me.
When I was transferred, it was evident that the first representative had briefed the second one, so I did not have to start all over again. Again she was friendly and professional. I suspect these two women were paid very well. Nordisk realizes that the pharmaceutical business is under pressure (sometimes unfairly), and they need to have satisfied customers.
Four simple practices, but in any given week, I can almost guarantee you as the customer will likely experience one if not all of these problems. But put more positively: If you excel in all of these categories, you will be the exception and stand out among your competitors.