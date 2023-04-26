As a leadership and ethics professor, I have seen a plethora of leadership issues and dilemmas at every level. As I have written about previously, worker shortages prevail in this postmodern world, with the consequential effects of COVID-19 pandemic and a profusion of individuals relying on government benefits and subsidies.
It’s abundantly clear that a high percentage of the younger generation has a new work ethic of rights versus obligations, personal interests over the organization’s, and a general lackadaisical attitude that if you do not give them what they want or desire, they will either engage in quiet quitting, organizational sabotage of their superiors, and frequently resorting to toxic behavior and blaming everyone else for their disgruntled attitude.
Escalating conflict and personal animus toward leadership germinate when leadership holds their team accountable and expects a reasonable expectation of doing a day’s work for a day’s pay. Organizational conflict and chaos occur, and the proximate behavior is often difficult to diagnose and remedy. While it is disconcerting, to say the least, this issue is prevalent worldwide.
An interesting article presented on the webpage Center for Creative Leadership titled “The Top 6 Leadership Challenges Around the World” offers some compelling advice for emerging leaders. I will highlight the salient points of this article and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
A spirited debate often ensues with the advent of leadership challenges and managing people. Theories abound on how to manage people but are quite simplistic: Manage people how you wish to be managed. Modulating your expectations and not taking things too personally, engaging in being respectful to others, open and honest communication, saying what you mean and mean what you say, and valuing others, often go a long way in preventing disgruntled attitudes and presenting an inclusive culture where everyone feels valued and can contribute to the organizational success.
Astonishingly, here are some points to inculcate into your leadership domain as presented by the Center of Creative Leadership.
1. Honing effectiveness: (If leadership is indeed more of an art than a science, then the inherent challenge is about developing your requisite skills — such as time management, prioritization, strategic thinking, decision-making, emotional intelligence, and delving into your ability to complete the task at hand while training others to do their jobs more effectively.)
2. Inspiring others: (Central to improving any organizational culture is the leader’s ability to motivate and inspire others and is accomplished by ensuring that your direct reports and team members are satisfied with their job, working smarter than harder, and understanding the vision and mission of the organization. Additionally, providing sustainable metrics to measure individual and team success, is paramount in achieving interpersonal and organizational realization.)
3. Developing employees: (With doctrinal clarity, it is incumbent for any organizational leader to train, educate, coach and mentor their employees to fulfill the organization’s needs. This educational and development process, at times, is often relegated to the HR department but often fails at this point. The leader is responsible for advancing the organizational vision and mission by diligently training and coaching their staff to achieve diamond-level success.)
4. Leading a team: (Hidden in the maze of leadership are teambuilding, team development and team management. Leadership fails at this level as leaders are often more concerned with profits than people. However, inflecting organizational chaos often ensues when leaders relegate this task to subordinates or outside consulting agencies. It is central to the success of any organization to instill pride, support and engage in collaborative strategies to move the organization to the next tier of excellence. If the leader can’t manage, motivate and inspire the team, then the problem lies with the leader and not the organization.)
5. Guiding change: (Essential for any leader acting as a change agent is to intuitively understand how to manage, mobilize and understand their teams needs and then move them through the change process. Change leaders need to mitigate the consequences and overcome resistance to change by articulating the change initiative, receiving adequate buy-in from their teams, and, finally, allowing their teams to be a part of the change process and take ownership of the change initiative.)
6. Managing stakeholders: (Leaders need to learn the art of managing relationships (EI), organizational politics, and managing the power dynamic between external versus internal stakeholders. One of the keys to managing stakeholders is the fundamental concept of disparate groups of people vying for limited organizational resources. Managing expectations and being transparent with the organizational objectives makes this task less daunting.)
In many ways, utilizing EI, strategic analysis, tactical implementation, understanding the power dynamic, and managing others effectively can reduce chaos. Navigating change is never easy, and here are some simple tactics to assist the leader in managing people effectively, as described by the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL).
Set goals for yourself and team
One time-honored approach is the SMART method. When setting a goal, make sure it’s SMART:
• Specific. Write down a detailed description of what accomplishing the goal would involve.
• Measurable. Set targets that you can quantify to assess progress.
• Attainable. Stretch goals are fine, but you also need to ensure that achieving the goal is possible.
• Realistic. Be sure you understand what you will likely need — in terms of time, resources, and talent — to achieve it.
• Timed. Create deadlines for hitting milestones on the way to your goal, and for achieving the goal itself.
Delegate more to others
• Understanding your preferences.
• Knowing your people.
• Being clear about the purpose of the task.
• Assessing and rewarding.
Additionally, maximizing your unique value, role clarity and strengthening team alignment and collaboration are all critical elements in leading your team through change, chaos, and uncertainty. Leadership challenges are the norm and not the exception and utilizing the concepts above by the CCL can help reduce organizational turbulence.
In the final analysis, managing change and dealing with disgruntled or disillusioned employees is never easy; it is, however, predictable. Diamond-level leaders engage in meaningful dialogue, deep insights, EI, open and honest conversations, team building, mentoring, coaching and strategic thinking to deal with the erratic and bewildering behavior of their team, stakeholders and organizational politics.
As one of my favorite systems theory authors, Peter Senge, opined, “People don’t resist change. They resist being changed.”
The key for any leader, then, is to deal with the resistance to changing people’s behavior and minds.
Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.