As a leadership and ethics professor, I have seen a plethora of leadership issues and dilemmas at every level. As I have written about previously, worker shortages prevail in this postmodern world, with the consequential effects of COVID-19 pandemic and a profusion of individuals relying on government benefits and subsidies.

It’s abundantly clear that a high percentage of the younger generation has a new work ethic of rights versus obligations, personal interests over the organization’s, and a general lackadaisical attitude that if you do not give them what they want or desire, they will either engage in quiet quitting, organizational sabotage of their superiors, and frequently resorting to toxic behavior and blaming everyone else for their disgruntled attitude.

Escalating conflict and personal animus toward leadership germinate when leadership holds their team accountable and expects a reasonable expectation of doing a day’s work for a day’s pay. Organizational conflict and chaos occur, and the proximate behavior is often difficult to diagnose and remedy. While it is disconcerting, to say the least, this issue is prevalent worldwide.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

