Our country is in the throes of a financial crisis due to the pandemic of the Covid-19 virus. My last article focused on strategies in dealing with crisis situations. I like to say, “if you declare a crisis, you already lost and are behind the curve.”
The key is to do scenario planning and dealing with contingency theories in ascertaining “what to do” in cases of broken supply chains, medical pandemics or organizational chaos.
However, even when the crisis is contained and our country can resume to a new “normalcy,” there needs to be a rebranding and re-strategizing of our health care ecosystems and financial markets.
More importantly, our societal leaders must deal with the egregious behavior of the “every man for themselves philosophy,” which decimated our food supplies with the hoarding of bread, toilet paper, milk and other sundries.
Certainly, and faced with the evidence from above, a rebranding is needed to deal with the after-effects of this pandemic crisis. An interesting article titled “ReStrategizing – The First 3 Parts” presented on the website of Organizational Change, offers some compelling insights in rebranding after a crisis.
I will highlight their salient points and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add this to your leadership domain. There are three key components of this strategy model: Constituency, vision and problem analysis.
1. Constituency: (Your constituency is the one you organize to achieve your goals. (It begins with establishing your core base of supporters, and your job as a leader, is to grow your constituency by moving people to your side of the equation. Effective leaders develop key strategies and opportunities to garner support for your organizational purpose and vision. Central issues to consider are: Who are your people? Whom are you organizing? What are the key values(community collaboration, health issues, economic factors, and educational opportunities to empower others to move forth for the organization’s agenda.)
2. Visioning: (The strategy literature is replete with examples of what visioning strategy should entail: mainly, it should specify what you believe,what you oppose and the future you propose to create. Additionally, the vision should incorporate what do you want the world, community or your organization to look like? What do we inherently oppose and how do you know when you accomplished the revisioning of your organization? Finally, are the intended changes incremental or revolutionary, and does it equate to a better organization that meets the needs of all relevant stakeholders?)
3. Problem analysis: One way to specifically address the problems that prevent you from reaching your vision, is to do a problem analysis. A “problem analysis,” seeks to clearly identify the negative systems that impact people’s’ lives (e.g.underfunded schools or high rates of pollution near a school). The following questions as described by Organizational Change are essential in moving fromthe vision to the implementation phase:
· What problems does our constituency face, and which is the worst? (Review the central issues and rate them in terms of high priority tolow priority.)
· What are the “roots” of the problem — often referred to as power analysis? (Examples include economic injustice,punitive -based discipline, or societal issues affecting the organization.)
· Why does the problem exist? (Determine and implement a decision-matrix that will review internal and external stakeholders, conduct focus groups, and community-organizational issues that are affected by outside and often uncontrollable forces exerting themselves on the organization.)
· What are the institutions-players that contribute to the problem? (Review the central and often dominant players that are exerting or exacerbating the situation.Determine the “why,” then develop a strategy (how) you will deal with this issue or problem?)
· Who benefits from the problem? (These are often thesame players who contribute to the problem. Understand these players’ motivations and hidden intent to create the problem and then you will be able to focus on the solution.)
· Why hasn’t the problem been solved yet? (This can be ascertained as a gap between the vision and the problem. What factors are contributing to the problem and what stakeholders need to be involved in solving the problem?)
In the final analysis, re-branding or developing a new strategy to deal with a crisis is often complex and difficult to implement. However, using some of these approaches as defined above, gives the organizational leader a starting point to review, assess and then implement a new branding strategy and solution. We would be wise to heed the words of Spock, as he eloquently articulated in the movie series “Star Trek,” “... When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.”
Live long and prosper.
