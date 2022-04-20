“You can run the office without a boss, but you can’t run an office without secretaries.” — Jane Fonda
Please remember April 27 is National Administrative Professional’s Day (formerly National Secretaries Day.) This gives you plenty of time to make arrangements for special recognition.
But consider using this next whole week to give special attention to these exceptional people. To paraphrase (carefully) Willie Nelson, “To all the professional assistants who have served us in the past and present too, we sing our praises to you.”
Even for those who have retired or changed jobs, it would be a nice gesture to recognize those in our past who made such a difference for us with a card or note.
Over the past 25-30 years, the number of secretaries and administrative assistants has dropped as technology makes more and more managers responsible for their own work products. Still, currently, there are 1,524,710 secretaries employed in the U.S. While traditionally populated by women, there is a growing trend for men (now about 12%) to fill these positions, according to Zippa.com, a career expert company.
The total employment of secretaries and administrative assistants is projected to decline 7 percent from 2020 to 2030.
But I think this can be a mistake to reduce too many secretary-administrative professional (S/A) positions. Shifting work from highly-efficient expert secretaries and assistants who earn $15-20 an hour to “hunt and peck managers” (yes, we are still out there) who earn $30-60 an hour or more, from an economic perspective, is counterproductive. Even with the reduction in the number of positions, I believe the role is growing even more important in this information world.
What do these people all have in common? Janet Z., Rita F., Connie K., Gloria J., Diane I., Kay Z., Pam W., Carole B., Mindy N., Sheila R., and Jana S. All 11 of these are former secretaries and administrative assistants I’ve had the privilege to work with over my 40-year career. (Actually, there have been more, but my memory has faded a bit). What success and accomplishments I’ve had were partially based on their hard work, commitment and dedication.
Next week we will focus on what S/As want and deserve at their jobs from their perspective. This time I’d like to reflect on a common set of characteristics these people have. But of course, each of these professionals is a unique person and has different strengths.
First of all, is technical competence. Just think of the dramatic changes we have gone through from the age of Dictaphones, little pink, “while you were out slips,” stenography, and serving the boss’s every whim.
Thankfully not only have the S/As become more professional, but our culture demands that bosses and co-workers treat every employee with dignity and respect. Most of us have had Neanderthal bosses and co-workers who refused to learn the new technology.
The S/A had to pick up the slack not only doing their own job but also the bosses’ job, who refused to touch a keyboard. Across the years, these faithful employees learned everything from VisiCalc, Lotus 1-2-3, Excel-Versions 1-thru Infinity, WordPerfect, Word, dBase Access, Harvard Graphics, PowerPoint, and various web-based programs.
Secondly, the best S/As are respectful to the professionals they serve and, maybe even more critical to the customers, students and other employees. But respectful does not mean never speaking up.
A few years ago, I encountered a situation where a few of my co-workers were putting down one of our secretaries. They were saying she had not done what they thought she should have done. In fact, the problem was these self-important ninnies had not done their own fair share, and they wanted to blame the secretary. When this happens, stand up and call out these ninnies for their boorish behavior.
Third, accuracy and punctuality are common characteristics of these people. But here is the modern-day problem in offices. Very few, except the highest level executives, have an exclusive person dedicated to them.
So that requires them to multi-task and balance competing demands. Accuracy in their work products is indispensable. In the end, they reflect not only their managers but themselves and the very organization.
Fourth, they are loyal to the boss, managers, co-workers and the organization. But loyalty is a two-way street. Furthermore, loyalty does not mean covering up for bad or incompetent behavior.
I believe it is incumbent for senior-level managers (beyond the boss) to create accountability if a S/A is asked to do something questionable or unethical. Relative power differences can be a big problem. So it may take a more senior manager beyond their immediate boss to stand up for S/As and not let them get run over.
Fifth, having a sense of humor is indispensable. Work should be fun (well, at least some of the time.) The people I have worked with could laugh and see the humor even in sometimes difficult situations.
Finally, these people express upbeat attitudes. This is mandatory because they are the front line of your organization in many cases. And the best of the best are always willing to learn. It was a privilege to have worked with the 11 people mentioned earlier.
Next week Dr. Piatt and I will celebrate the actual April 27 National Administrative Professionals Day. Our column will to sharing what S/As need, want, deserve and appreciate in their jobs.
“No one who achieves success does so without acknowledging the help of others. The wise and confident acknowledge this help with gratitude.” — Alfred North Whitehead