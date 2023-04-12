...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...Lake (IN), Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake (IL), Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois, and Ford Counties.
* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
In today’s post-modern world, coupled with the advent of COVID-19 with people getting paid not to work, we grapple with an ensuing hubris of criticism towards others in the workplace. Some employees entering the workforce, or even long-term ones, are plagued with a lack of accountability and a boondoggle of rights versus obligations.
Under the pretext of a new society predicated on rights, protests and criticism toward anyone who does not follow their advice, way of life or propaganda, leaders are faced with a daunting task. If left unchecked, the organization will spiral into chaos with a cascading effect of criticism toward anyone the employee does not agree with in concept or reality.
These erratic and reckless criticisms are heaped on leaders and upper management evoking a sense of dread from repeated attacks. It is a strategic attempt by disgruntled workers to engage in a campaign of toxicity and criticism with the following result of gaslighting management. These toxic employees regale in their noxious behavior and attempt to make everyone around them complicit in their distorted view of their reality of obligations.
Astonishingly, embroiled in these attempts to relegate management to acquiesce to these toxic behaviors, there are some tried and true strategies for dealing with criticism. An interesting article was written by Stacey Lastoe titled “7 Tips That Will Help You Stop Taking Criticism So Personally (and make it easier to move on.)”
I will highlight Lastoe’s salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.
As it stands, Lastoe said, “It turns out that reacting poorly to constructive criticism is something a lot of us do, and when we regularly do it at work, it can be problematic. It’s one thing to fend off the occasional imposter syndrome that affects nearly all of us at one point, It can be another one altogether to try and do good work when you’re dwelling on something in an unhealthy way.” Listed below are some proven tactics for what you can do to stop taking things so personally.
1. Embrace the opportunity: (Utilizing feedback strategies to reduce friction is a proven way to deal with an issue you disagree with but allows you the opportunity for growth, development, and where breakouts happen said Antonio Neves. The beauty of friction will enable you to cultivate your strengths while reminding yourself that diamonds are formed under pressure and do not take constructive criticism personally.)
2. Remind yourself you do not have the complete picture: (As illustrated by Lauren Laitin, people’s lives are complex and multi-dimensional, you never know what the other person is dealing with in their lives. When someone gives you a dazed, confused or even quizzical expression, it may have nothing to do with you as they are dealing with some significant aspects of their lives. In most cases, it has nothing to do with you. If you are faced with this dilemma, ask the other person how you can help and get to the crux of the matter facing the issue.)
3. Pause for a moment: (Often easier said than done, but this is imperative to maintaining your emotional responses to one of logic and reason. As they say, “Take criticism seriously, but not personally.” How we react is as important as the criticism thrown at us. Taking a reflective pause allows you to gather your composure and respond thoughtfully and meaningfully, utilizing feedback to your advantage as opined by Neely Raffellini.)
4. Choose to hear feedback differently: (Reframing how you take feedback from others allows you to focus on the pertinent issues. You can develop a thick skin by reflecting on the bigger picture under challenging situations. Inexorably, ask yourself, “What am I meant to learn from this? How do I use this feedback to improve and evolve as a person or professional? As Yuri Kruman said, “Know that the best opportunities to grow and improve as a professional and human being often come dressed as a rebuke or harsh feedback.” Therefore, no single misstep is deadly, and learn to process feedback as a tool to think differently and learn from it.)
5. Plan in-process time: (Melody Wilding professes that taking criticism personally is a fear response that happens when you perceive situations threatening your ego or identity. Using in-process time strategies allows you to reflect critically and helps you avoid reactive behaviors and thought traps by taking things too personally. Finally, use “I” statements such as, I appreciate hearing your concerns, or I would like to take time to collect my thoughts to respond. Using this approach allows you to reflect, evaluate and respond thoughtfully while minimizing the emotional reaction of taking things personally.)
6. Distract yourself: (If you begin to feel vulnerable to criticism, remind yourself to provide personal glimpses or gestures by offering the other person a smile. We all react to negative criticism and emotional hijacking, and when this occurs, take a moment to ask yourself, “What value is there in feeling this way, or is it meaningful in the long term? Lynn Berger said, in most cases, you will see it is just a feeling and has no long-term implications. If so, distract yourself by taking time to enjoy an activity, calling a friend, watching a YouTube video or even taking a short walk. This respite will allow your mind to relax, and then you can refocus on the real issue and respond thoughtfully and professionally.)
7. Remember it is not about you: (In most cases, the criticism is not about you, but rather the emotional state of the other person. If you receive a mind-boggling email or offensive communication, ask the person how I can help you. What do you have on your plate that is causing you stress? How can we resolve this issue together? Always be professional and polite and use appropriate feedback methodologies to meet the person at their level through understanding and, therefore, being able to work through the issues, said Evangelia Leclaire.)
Criticism at any level is hard to take for all intents and purposes. Below are some excellent quotes on dealing with criticism.
• “To avoid any criticism, say nothing, do nothing, and be nothing.” — Elbert Hubbard
• “If you cannot tolerate critics, don’t do anything new or interesting.” — Jeff Bezos
• “The trouble with most of us is we rather be ruined by praise than saved by criticism.” — Norman Vincent Peale
• “If you live for compliments, you will die by criticism.” — Charlamagne
• “Criticism may not be agreeable, but it is necessary. It fulfills the same function as pain in the human body. It calls attention to an unhealthy state of being.” — Winston Churchill
• “I much prefer the sharpest criticism of a single intelligent man to the thoughtless approval of the masses.” — Johannes Kepler
• “All good criticism should be judged the way art is. You shouldn’t read it the way you read history or science.” — Leslie Fiedler
In the final analysis, however agonizing, criticism can be a valuable tool to elevate your professional leadership domain. Without appropriate feedback and constructive criticism, we would all falter under the guise of our own distorted view of our worth.
However, destructive criticism affects all parties. It introduces a toxic and unhealthy culture in the organization. For the sender as well as the receiver, let your words speak truthfulness, kindness and thoughtfulness. Ultimately, your words can haunt you and destroy the very relationships or careers you are trying to salvage.
Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.