In today’s post-modern world, coupled with the advent of COVID-19 with people getting paid not to work, we grapple with an ensuing hubris of criticism towards others in the workplace. Some employees entering the workforce, or even long-term ones, are plagued with a lack of accountability and a boondoggle of rights versus obligations.

Under the pretext of a new society predicated on rights, protests and criticism toward anyone who does not follow their advice, way of life or propaganda, leaders are faced with a daunting task. If left unchecked, the organization will spiral into chaos with a cascading effect of criticism toward anyone the employee does not agree with in concept or reality.

These erratic and reckless criticisms are heaped on leaders and upper management evoking a sense of dread from repeated attacks. It is a strategic attempt by disgruntled workers to engage in a campaign of toxicity and criticism with the following result of gaslighting management. These toxic employees regale in their noxious behavior and attempt to make everyone around them complicit in their distorted view of their reality of obligations.

Dr. Edward Piatt, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He is also an organizational/economic development consultant and lectures frequently on Emotional Intelligence, organizational culture and leadership. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu.

