Undoubtedly this has been the most challenging week ever for me to come up with an appropriate topic to write about. All of us are experiencing new challenges that were entirely unanticipated six weeks ago.
Perhaps the most difficult thing about this virus outbreak is that we are living this in “real-time.” And there is no clear direction of where this is headed. For us Baby Boomers and Gen Xers, we have lived through some harrowing times.
The very first traumatic event that I remember was the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. As children, we were instructed to learn to how to “duck and cover.” But that passed in a matter of a few weeks.
Next was the assignation of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. That was a loss that affected the whole country, but again the country got back to normal in a couple of months.
The year 1968 saw the tragic assignations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. We then had the trauma of the Vietnam War.
In more recent times: the explosion of two space shuttles in the 1980s, the stock market crash of 1987 and again in 2008, 9/11, mass shootings and numerous wars in the Middle East.
Chances are, you remember the exact place you were at when you heard about some of these nightmarish events. I say all this, not to depress us but to help us realize that we have been through tough times before.
The word “crisis” has been bandied around so much in the past 50 years that we have become immune to it. But the COVID-19 is a true catastrophe. Again what is different about this is it impacts virtually every American, and we don’t know when it will be over.
At first, this calamity was seen as yet another hyped-up news story. But we now know that it is going to last for a while. We all have our stories of sacrifice this time.
My wife, Barbara, and I took a flight to Seattle about four weeks ago to see our daughter. Although Washington state was hit early, we were very cautious. When we were trying to fly home, the magnitude of the disaster really hit.
We had several canceled flights and eventually a reroute from Seattle to Las Vegas and then back to Chicago. The Seattle flight had only 35 passengers. When we ultimately got to Midway, the airport was a ghost town. All the restaurants were closed. We needed to get something to eat. The only place open was a bookshop, where we found some candy and trail mix to tide us over.
Over the past few days, we have limited our outings to a few trips for necessities. But as the crisis deepens in Illinois, we will most certainly “lock down” ourselves even more.
One thing I would suggest, though, is still getting out and walking or jumping in your car and taking an hour’s ride. (Gas at $1.57 or lower, makes it a good investment for your mental health). Maybe even drive through a Dairy Queen for a treat.
With plenty of time to reflect on things, I have concluded that even with our present difficulties, we have so much to be thankful for. I’ve been thinking about how much more difficult the “Greatest Generation” had it.
People born from about 1901 to 1927, not only went through two world wars but a depression that lasted almost 10 years.
Communications were limited, and no one had any idea how long the uncertainty would last. In World War II, millions of sons and daughters were sent into a war that, in its early stages, looked like we could not win. Those left behind might not hear from them for weeks or months on end. And there was the real possibility of military personnel showing up at your door with dreadful news.
During the depression, year after year, millions were unemployed or near subsistence.
The present COVID-19 crisis is the most substantial challenge in our lifetimes. I had often heard about the suffering and sacrifice of our parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents. The current situation, even though we have it much better than they did, has finally given me a realistic glimpse of what they went through and survived.
It is no longer just a cognitive acknowledgment. For most of us, this experience is profoundly emotional. Let me briefly mention four things that the previous generation did that can help us today.
First, they had a deep abiding faith in God. Whether on the battlefield, in the factory, or taking care of the young, they were prayerfully expecting the best outcome and a future.
Secondly, there was a sense of sacrifice beyond the normal. Some, of course, sacrificed more than others. Today the new heroes I believe are the health care workers, the store clerks, farmers, factory workers, law enforcement and first responders who continue to work in critical industries.
Third, during the world wars and the Depression, people shared not only with their family but with neighbors and those they didn’t even know. If you are able, with safety in mind, ask what you can do for others. We have found that making more phone calls to people we know encourages both them and us.
Also, now is an excellent time to donate to one of your favorite charities since many of them are being asked to serve more people with fewer resources.
Finally, like those of the greatest generation, be kinder to everyone you deal with. While we enjoyed our time in Seattle, the people were much more restrained and less friendly.
We were so glad to get back to the Midwest. By nature, I think we are more welcoming than anywhere in the country. So go ahead, step up your level of kindness, helpfulness and even charm.
Let me end this with a quote from John H. Groberg:
“We should always pray for help, but we should always listen for inspiration and impression to proceed in ways different from those we may have thought of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!