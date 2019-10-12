Kris Mathers considers himself a pioneer when it comes to home computers, espically the Apple brand.
So much so he’s been involved in the Kankakee Area Macintosh User Group for 35 years. It’s one of the longest, continuous active user groups in the country.
“This is an incredibly exciting time to live with all these computers and phones,” said Mathers, of rural Kankakee.
He along with a handful of other computer enthusiasts started KAMUG back in 1984 when only 8 percent of homes had personal computers.
“We met at Ideal Computer at the corner of Court and Schuyler on the southwest corner,” Mathers said. “In 1984 when we started, that’s the first year the Macintosh was manufactured. The world changed in 1984 because we had the first graphical computer then.
“... When the Macintosh came out, it was so dramatically different than anything that existed before because it was graphic-based, not character-based like the IBM was, and the Apple II were.
“Because it was graphic-based, the people who got Mactintoshs were a new group.”
KAMUG will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with a party and open house from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday at the Bourbonnais Public Library at 250 W. John Casey Road in Bourbonnais.
They will be serving refreshments, holding Apple and computer trvia games, giving aways prizes and, of course, real apples — the Macintosh variety.
“We’ll have a great time,” Mathers said.
The group has been meeting at the Bourbonnais Library for several years and have met at three or four other locations since those early days at Ideal Computer.
“We’ve been running continuously for the past 35 years,” Mathers said. “There are just 10 to 15 groups in the whole nation that have run continuously like that. In our height, were around 20 people which means we can meet anywhere …
“We have people who were at the forefront of the computer revolution.”
There are four KAMUG members who are still around since ‘84 and meet regulary — Gary Koets, Tom Johnson, Carl Hubeny and Mathers. It meets on the second Monday of the month.
“We’re not afraid of computers,” Mathers said. “We’re not afraid of new technology, so when you come to our user group meeting, you’re always going to see something new, you’re going to know about the newest advances in software, you’re going to know how you can connect your peripheral to any equipment that’s made.”
Mathers hails the group as a public service.
“When people come and they have a problem, we help them solve their problems whether it’s hardware related or software,” he said. “... People come to us who have never used a computer before.”
There are no membership dues.
“Everybody in our user group shares, and that’s the secret of having a great user group,” Mathers said.
Mathers said the user group is still relevant today even as the internet explosion in the late ‘90s made information more readily available.
“Back [in 1984] if you had a problem with your operating system, you had to know how it worked,” he said. “There was no tech support. The user groups had to provide that. We’re still providing that service now.
“If your computer goes down and you have no clue and you bring it to the user group meeting, we might save you $60 to $120 consultation fee at some other store that has a tech person. Are we relevant? Heck yes, we are.”
According to U.S. Census Bureau, 78 percent of households in 2015 (the latest data was available) had home computers. Mathers said his user group is still helpful, and members can network with others who use Macs, iPhones and iPads.
“We’re an educational group,” he said. “We’re for free. We’re open to everybody. We don’t care how old you are, we don’t care whether you’re handicapped. We don’t even care what sex you are. … You don’t have to have an Apple to get into the group.”
Mathers loves Apple’s reliability.
“I have all the products I’ve ever bought because they don’t break down,” he said. “I’ve got a 1986 1 meg, Macintosh Plus with a floppy drive, that still works. ...
“If you’re self-employed like I am, you need your computer to do everything for you. So I’ve run a graphic design business, an engineering business and other businesses — all with my Macintoshs. I can design flyers, I can design print media. I can do my packaging labels. I can do it all on my Mac. Why would I want anything else?”
Mathers said there’s no end in sight for KAMUG.
“Some of us may fall by the wayside, some of us early pioneers,” he said. “Guess what? People always have questions. People always need to have answers, and they always need to have access to someplace that’s reliable and trustworthy and that’s what user groups do.”
