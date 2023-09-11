Used

Machinery Pete, left, swaps stories with Robert Frank, ag consultant from Edwardsville who was among the founding members of the Illinois Wheat Association in 1994-95, at IWA’s Summer Forum in Sparta. 

 FarmWeek/Daniel Grant

Greg Peterson, the used farm equipment guru known as Machinery Pete, has a simple answer when asked about the meteoric rise in market values in recent years.

There just hasn’t been a lot of equipment for sale in the wake of the pandemic.

But that is starting to change, said Peterson, who was the keynote speaker at the Illinois Wheat Association’s Summer Forum in Sparta.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Recommended for you