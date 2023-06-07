Thirty years in the making, the $732 million Lock and Dam 25 expansion was celebrated Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Winfield, Mo., site.

With the Mississippi River and clear blue sky as a backdrop, a handful of speakers, including U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state officials, as well as a White House adviser, shared how the Lock 25 project will improve efficiency for barge traffic and safety for mariners, enhance the movement of commodities along the inland waterway system and help boost the economy.

“My team understands that the country, the nation, has given us a mission,” said Jose Lopez, project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “And we take that to heart every single day to make sure we’re moving about this the right way so we get the right product in the right amount of time at the right cost.”

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

