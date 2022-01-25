Lee’s Rental celebrated its new location on Jan. 14 with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce.
Lee’s Rental, which just marked its 10th year in business, is now located at 275 N. Grove St. in Manteno. Lee’s specializes in party inflatables, bounce houses, moonwalks, inflatable movie screens, projectors, popcorn makers, portable toilets, tents, wedding supplies, tables and chairs and more. It also now has a rentable party room for anything from wedding showers to birthday parties.
For more information, visit ilbouncehouse.com or call 815-468-8830.