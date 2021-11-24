The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that lanes closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to minimize travel disruption.
Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
The following closures and restrictions, however, will remain in place during the holiday weekend:
Grundy County
• U.S. 6 east of Morris; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Kankakee County
• Illinois 17 west of Kankakee; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Will County
• Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.
• Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.
• Weber Road between 135th Street and Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.
• St. Francis Road between 84th and 88th avenues in Frankfort; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• Jefferson Street (eastbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.
• Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.
• Interstate 55 between Caton Farm Road and Illinois 126; lane reductions continue.
• Steger Road over I-57; closed, detour posted.
• U.S. 6 over Marley Creek in New Lenox; lane reductions continue.