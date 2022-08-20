The Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors will use a grant from the National Association of Realtors to offer a Housing Provider Seminar from 5-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the Executive Centre, fourth floor auditorium at 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee.

The seminar will inform housing providers of the changes that start Jan. 1 in the screening process. There will be specific guidelines on “sourcing income” of a perspective tenant.

House Bill 2775 amends the Homelessness Prevention Act. Presenters that night will include the legal team from Illinois Realtors to explain more about HB 2775; Kankakee County Housing Authority to discuss the process of the voucher program; Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey to go over the eviction process; and Barbie Watson Brewer of the Economic Community Development Agency to explain their grant program for landlords.

