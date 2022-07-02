Kensing LLC, a Kankakee manufacturer of Natural Vitamin E, Plant Sterols and high-purity surfactants, announced this week its acquisition of Vitae Naturals, a producer of Plant Sterol Esters and Non-GMO Natural Vitamin E derivatives for the food, nutrition and skin care end-markets.
Kensing, formerly BASF, is at 2525 S. Kensington Ave. in Kankakee. It’s a subsidiary of One Rock Capital Partners LLC.
“We are pleased to bring Vitae Naturals into the Kensing family,” said Serge Rogasik, CEO of Kensing. “This acquisition is highly complementary, strengthens our footprint in Europe and enables further expansion in food ingredients. This is an exciting time for both companies and we look forward to partnering with the Vitae team to accelerate our growth objectives.”
Founded in 2000 in Talavera de la Reina, Spain, Vitae Naturals manufactures Plant Sterol Esters under the Vitasterol brand and Natural Vitamin E derivatives under the Vitapherole brand. Plant Sterol Esters can naturally lower cholesterol and help fight heart disease when added to margarine spreads, yogurts and supplements. Natural Vitamin E derivatives are primarily used in vitamin supplements and as natural antioxidants in food and cosmetic applications.
Vitae Naturals serves customers in more than 40 countries.
“Our businesses share similar values and we are delighted to become a part of the Kensing team,” said Rafael Cano Mariblanca, general manager of Vitae Naturals. “Kensing provides a strong platform to build upon our position in our existing markets and expand further into the personal care market. Together, we have a truly diversified footprint with numerous opportunities for growth.”