NEW YORK — Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks.
The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it wasn’t budging from its initial $25 billion buyout agreement made in March, even after Kansas City Southern said that a richer $33.6 billion bid from Canadian National appeared to be superior.
Canadian Pacific has consistently argued that a tie-up between Kansas City and Canadian National would have trouble getting approved by antitrust regulators and as recently as Thursday, said that it would not boost its original offer. Canadian Pacific has asserted that their combination with Kansas City Southern is most likely to get a green light from regulators.
Both Kansas City Southern and Canadian National operate rails that run north and south through the center of the country, including a line through Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties in Illinois. Canadian Pacific said it would create antitrust issues in a merger.
And while Kansas City Southern is the smallest of the major railroads operating in the U.S., its routes that run from Chicago to Laredo, Texas, continue into Mexico, making it extremely desirable for any rival railroad that would seek to own it, as well as a potentially risky bet before regulators.
U.S. regulators haven’t approved any major railroad mergers since the 1990s, and officials have said that any deal involving one of the handful of Class 1 railroads, a group that includes Kansas City Southern, must enhance competition and serve the public interest.
This week, a major Canadian National shareholder urged the railroad to abandon its bid for Kansas City because of regulatory issues, including a procedural setback this week.