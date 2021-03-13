The City of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency is seeking qualifications from general contractors to be placed on their revolving list of lead certified contractors who will be working on its lead abatement program.
The ECDA is also seeking general contractors and subcontractors to be placed on a bidder’s list so that they may be invited to bid on residential renovations and repair projects to be contracted by the ECDA as part of its Illinois Housing and Development Authority, Housing and Urban Development and other housing rehab program grants.
“The City of Kankakee has been awarded grants that help low to moderate income residents with various housing rehab needs,” said Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the ECDA . “We need a robust list of qualified contractors in rotation so we can work consistently to help as many residents as we can. The more qualified contractors, the more houses we can rehab.”
The rotating list will be utilized to complete all lead based paint containment and abatement work for the ECDA from May 1 through April 30, 2022.
Qualified contractors, inspectors and assessors are invited to submit two copies of their qualification proposals.
Proposals must be received no later than noon on March 26.
Proposals should be delivered to the attention of Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the Kankakee Economic and Community Development Agency, and submitted to the City Clerk’s office at 304 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, Illinois, 60901 by the deadline date.
“This initiative to develop a revolving list of qualified contractors not only supports the administration’s goals to serve as many residents as possible, but also to expand opportunities for more contractors to partner with the City, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. “My hope is to see more diversity in the pool of contractors to include under-represented groups such as women, minorities and veterans.”