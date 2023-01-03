A development tool could begin moving tax delinquent and abandoned properties back into productive use in Kankakee County.

The program is the Kankakee County Land Bank Authority that was created in March of 2021 through an intergovernmental agreement between the city of Kankakee and Kankakee County. It’s relatively new in Illinois, though other states like Ohio have used it for years.

The city’s Economic and Community Development Agency Executive Director Barbi Brewer-Watson is the secretary of the Kankakee County Land Bank. The Land Bank board, Brewer-Watson said, is in the midst of trying to acquire its first property now.

Recommended for you