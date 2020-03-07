Daily Journal staff report
For the second year, the Manteno Chamber of Commerce added two young entrepreneur companies to its Jr. Chamber of Commerce. The program is an additional membership open to students that currently have a business or those who are participants in the Junior Achievement program at Manteno High School.
The Chamber offers the program as a way to introduce students to the Chamber of Commerce. Two Manteno High School business classes that are operating their own respective businesses within the JA program have both joined the Manteno Chamber of Commerce through their newly formed “Junior Member” program.
The two businesses, Cozy Keepsakes and Upcycled Decor, operate out of Kelly Short’s business class at Manteno High School.
Cozy Keepsakes’ mission is to create keepsakes that bring comfort to people through a quality product that connects them to their memories and tells their stories. The pillows are made with the customer’s shirt of choice. All of the cutting, pinning, and sewing are down in house by students in the supply chain department. Its sales goal is 195 pillows and have already sold 151 pillows.
They are planning to take 10% of profits to make pillows (projected to be around 50) to donate to children’s hospitals at the conclusion of the company in April.
Upcycled Décor’s mission is to reuse, repurpose and reimagine ordinary items into extraordinary products. The items available are succulent plants in upcycled tin cans. Prices are one for $10 or threefor $25.
The company’s vision is to be good stewards of the environment and encourage others to reuse, repurpose and reimagine. Our sales goal for the year is $5400 total or $300 per student in the class.
