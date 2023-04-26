Although 43 is an odd number, it’s certainly a cause to celebrate for Joy’s Hallmark at The Shoppes of Meadowview in Kankakee.

It’s somewhat a belated celebration that was supposed to mark the 40th anniversary of the longtime Hallmark gift and specialty store. It’s never too late to have a sale.

“We had been planning to do it [celebration] on the 40th, but that was when COVID hit and everything was shut down,” said Kim Benoit, who operates the store that her parents, John and Joy Rose, started in 1980. “This is actually our 43rd year, so we’re celebrating our 43rd anniversary.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you