Daily Journal staff report
The Daily Journal is proud to announce the promotion of Cori Wolfe as manager of sales and digital operations, effective immediately.
With her focused ability to work across multiple departments, Wolfe has been instrumental in enhancing the Journal’s internal operations, said Sally R. Hendron, vice president of finance.
She will continue to be an asset as the Journal looks to further advance its digital and new products division, Hendron said.
“In today’s workforce, it’s absolutely imperative to our organization that we retain and grow this skill set,” Hendron said. “Cori has exhibited leadership qualities which are instrumental in expanding our reach to readers and advertisers.”
Len R. Small, publisher, shares in Hendron’s excitement for Wolfe’s promotion.
“Promoting Cori is a great investment in our future,” he said.