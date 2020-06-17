BRADLEY — The JCPenney store in Northfield Square mall has reopened to begin its closing sale.
Reopened Friday, the Bradley location was one of 154 stores the retail company announced on June 4 that would be permanently closed.
Everything in the store is marked down 25% to 40%, and face coverings or masks are strongly suggested to be worn inside the store.
The store hours have been adjusted to noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. How long the store will remain open is unknown, but store personnel estimated it could be two months depending on how fast the merchandise sells.
JCPenney is the last of the four original anchor stores at Northfield Square. The others — Sears, Carson’s and Venture — closed over the years since the mall opened in August 1990. JCPenney was previously at the Meadowview Shopping Center after moving from downtown Kankakee.
The store closings are part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy that was announced in May. The retailer expects to close more stores over the next two years.
