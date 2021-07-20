Iroquois Federal recently announced the retirement of Terry Acree, executive vice president. It was effective July 9.
Acree had been employed at Iroquois Federal for the past 21 years, but he was in the banking industry for 45 years. He began his employment at Iroquois Federal in June of 2020 as vice president. Acree assumed the role of executive vice president and Watseka Community president in 2015.
Walter H. Hasselbring III, president of Iroquois Federal, announced that William “Bill” Krones has been appointed the Watseka Community president.
Acree has been involved in many organizations in Watseka. He was a board member-chairman at Iroquois Memorial Hospital for 13 years, past president of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, past president and a board member of the Iroquois Economic Development Association for 38 years.
He was also a past president and 40-year member of the Watseka Kiwanis Club. Acree was also involved with the Iroquois County Long Term Recovery Committee and the Watseka Ministerial Transient Fund.
Krones has been employed at Iroquois Federal for three years, but he brings more than 35 years of banking experience to the Watseka office.
Iroquois Federal has branches in Watseka, Bourbonnais, Champaign, Clifton, Danville, Hoopeston, Savoy and Osage Beach, Mo.