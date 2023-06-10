It looks to be quite a year for wheat in Illinois based on findings of the Southern Illinois Wheat Tour and the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture projections.

The annual tour, hosted by the Illinois Wheat Association May 23, projected an average yield of 97.1 bushels per acre, with a weighted average of 94.8 bushels, based on 57 samples from 20 counties mostly south of Interstate 70.

“One thing I noticed on the tour is everything is pretty steady,” said Mark Krausz, IWA president and Clinton County farmer. “We didn’t see that one bad patch.”

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

