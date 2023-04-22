The active weather so far this year created two key challenges for wheat growers and their winter crop in Illinois.

Muddy field conditions hindered applications of spring fertilizer and herbicides in many areas while a lack of sunlight potentially slowed crop growth.

A handful of fields were also battered by recent hailstorms, particularly in the northern half of the state, although that situation did not appear to be widespread as of April 6.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

