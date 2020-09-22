SPRINGFIELD — Realtor Sue Miller, of McHenry, has been installed as the 2021 President of Illinois Realtors. She is the managing broker of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in McHenry.
Licensed in real estate since 1987, she is a member of the Heartland Realtor Organization in McHenry County. Miller served two terms as president of her local association and was twice named its local Realtor of the year. She is the past president of the Lakes Area Realtors Association serving southeastern Wisconsin.
At the state level, Miller has been involved in numerous working groups and committees and has chaired the grievance committee and the ethics citation panel. An industry trainer as well as Realtor, she promotes education, ethics and professional development. She has served multiple terms as chair of the Education Working Group and as a member of the Real Estate Educational Foundation’s board of directors. In 2017, Miller was honored as the statewide Illinois Realtor of the Year.
In 2013, she was honored with the Illinois Realtors Distinguished Service Award. At the national level, Miller has served on the National Association of Realtors board of directors and has served on a variety of committees including, multiple listing issues and policies, equal opportunity-cultural diversity, real property valuations and environment and federal financing and housing policy.
Also Miller is a past president of the Illinois Chapter of the Council of Residential Specialists. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Winona State University in Minnesota. A resident of McHenry, Miller is a longtime board member of the McHenry Elementary Education Foundation and the McHenryArea Chamber of Commerce, which honored her as its “Woman of Accomplishment” in 2016. McHenry County Magazine named Miller one of its “Women of Distinction” in 2018. In 2019, she was elected to the McHenry City Council.
Miller was installed as president at the Illinois Realtors on Sept. 17. Other 2021 officers are: President-elect Ezekiel “Zeke” Morris, owner and designated managing broker of EXIT Strategy Realty/EMA Management on the South Side of Chicago; Treasurer Michael Gobber, designated managing broker and partner of Century 21 Affiliated in Westchester; and Immediate Past President Ed Neaves, designated managing broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Snyder Real Estate in Bloomington.
The Illinois Realtors is a voluntary trade association whose more than 50,000 members are engaged in all facets of the real estate industry.
