pumpkin harvest

Commercial pumpkins are harvested for canning purposes near the Nestle-Libby’s plant in Morton. Pumpkin yields in the area are around average this season, according to David Uhlman, a grower from Tremont.

 FarmWeek file photo

Pumpkin harvest ramped up a little early this year in some parts of the state as growers responded to the threat of late-season rains and the first frost this fall.

Rains late in the season can cause fruit rot in pumpkins while the arrival of the first frost generally reduces the quality of commercial pumpkins grown for the processing market, said David Uhlman, a farmer from Tremont.

Uhlman grew commercial pumpkins under contract for Nestle-Libby’s this season. This year marks his 44th crop year and it’s the 42nd season he’s grown processing pumpkins for the Libby’s plant in Morton.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

