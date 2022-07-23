SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE
LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON
PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND,
JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO,
MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Kankakee County through 930 AM CDT...
At 901 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Herscher, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Herscher, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Essex,
Bonfield, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Irwin and Union Hill.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 303 and 310.
This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for
northeastern Illinois.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
In the Kankakee County, June home sales totaled 136, a 0.7% increase, from June of 2021, according to data from Illinois Realtors. The median price increased 19% to $214,000.
SPRINGFIELD — Homes across the state of Illinois sold quicker in June than they did in June of 2021, even as mortgage interest rates and median prices rose, according to data from Illinois Realtors.
The average Illinois home sold in 21 days in June, compared to 27 days a year ago. Statewide home sales (including single-family homes and condominiums) in June totaled 17,861 homes sold, down 17.2% from 21,583 in June of 2021.
The statewide median price went up 5.9 percent to $286,000 in June compared to June of 2021. The median is a typical market price where half the homes sold for more and half sold for less.
The number of homes for sale statewide was 25,781 in June compared to 31,807 in June of 2021, an inventory decline of 18.9%.
“Now more than ever, homebuyers and sellers need the expertise and experience of Realtor to help them make educated decisions about their greatest investment,” said Ezekiel “Zeke” Morris, president of Illinois Realtors and designated managing broker of EXIT Strategy Realty/EMA Management on the South Side of Chicago. “Now is still a good time to sell and buy a home.”
According to the data, home sales in the Danville MSA (Vermillion County) totaled 79 sales, a 6.8 percent increase while the median price increased 17% to $115,000. In the Kankakee MSA (Kankakee County) home sales totaled 136, a 0.7% increase. The median price increased 19% to $214,000.
“Price growth has continued throughout Illinois while sales remain low,” said Dr. Daniel McMillen, head of the Stuart Handler Department of Real Estate at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Business Administration. “Increases in interest rates and concerns about inflation have led consumers to become cautious about home purchases, which is likely to lead to declines in house price growth in the future. However, we do not foresee any major changes in the trends for prices or sales over the next three months.”
In the Chicago Metro Area, the median home sale price in June was $340,000, an increase of 6.6% from $318,897 in June of 2021.
Last month, 12,764 homes (single-family and condominiums) were sold in the nine-county Chicago Metro Area, an 18.9% decrease from the 15,743 homes sold in June of 2021.
The median price of a home in the city of Chicago in June was $367,000, a 4.7% increase from June of 2021, when it was $350,500.
In Chicago, home sales (single-family and condominiums) in June totaled 3,293 homes sold, down 15.7% from June of last year sales of 3,908 homes.
“In June, the median sales price increased despite concerns about inflation and interest rates,” said Antje Gehrken, president of the Chicago Association of Realtors and president and designated managing broker of A.R.E. Partners. “This shows that there is still buyer demand this summer, although it’s restricted by inventory, impacting sales.”
Sales and price information are generated by Multiple Listing Service closed sales reported by 22 participating Illinois Realtors local boards and associations including Midwest Real Estate Data LLC data as of July 7 for the period June 1 through June 30. The Chicago Metro Area, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, includes the counties of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will.
Based on the Freddie Mac data, the monthly average commitment rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 5.52% in June, up from the previous month of 5.23%. The average was 2.98% in June of 2021.