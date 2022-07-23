For sale

In the Kankakee County, June home sales totaled 136, a 0.7% increase, from June of 2021, according to data from Illinois Realtors. The median price increased 19% to $214,000.

 AP Photo/Seth Perlman

SPRINGFIELD — Homes across the state of Illinois sold quicker in June than they did in June of 2021, even as mortgage interest rates and median prices rose, according to data from Illinois Realtors.

The average Illinois home sold in 21 days in June, compared to 27 days a year ago. Statewide home sales (including single-family homes and condominiums) in June totaled 17,861 homes sold, down 17.2% from 21,583 in June of 2021.

The statewide median price went up 5.9 percent to $286,000 in June compared to June of 2021. The median is a typical market price where half the homes sold for more and half sold for less.

Recommended for you