Although this time in our lives can be freighting and confusing, it is also an excellent opportunity for us to examine ourselves, and why we do the things we do when the world is not in a regular place.
What could sheltering in place be doing to families with children?
Many people I have spoken to are having a hard time staying at home. They are experiencing high anxiety levels due to feelings of worthlessness, because they don’t know how to calm the fears and anxieties their family members are having.
Families, as we all know, often feel responsible for each other. When we connect as a village, we take on the roles needed to make the village work.
When people find themselves in situations such as we are experiencing in our world today, many of us feel we are failing our families.
Now the state is asking us to stop all of our regular activities and to stay inside.
We all remember being children, so as parents we want to see our kids have the things they need to feel safe and loved.
We used to take them to the playground, the store, to families gatherings, and we had the support of our communities.
Now, we are experiencing a change, one that we have never experienced before.
So, how do we maintain our families within this change? How do we use the time to teach our children the valuable lessons they need to learn? And what essential lessons can they apply once this is over?
I have been thinking about all the ways we try to stay busy in our lives. The games we play, the parties and community events.
I remember feeling stressed watching kids play basketball and fearing one would get hurt, either on purpose or by accident. I worried about if he or she would be sad if they did not score, or if they lost. I loved seeing the joy in their eyes as they scored and when they won the game. Was the game really about winning or losing, or the health safety and welfare of those playing?
Today I ask, are we different people because we are no longer a part of a team or a group?Are we able to spend positive time with ourselves thinking about why we care what happens on the court and why we try not to hurt someone, and if we really care if our teammates who lose, are feeling down?
I ask families to use this time to help your children see who they are and think about the kind of human beings they really want to be. View your kids not just as a child who can score on the court, but as a human being who needs to learn how to care for themselves and others.
I’m asking everyone to try and change the perspective of this time from being difficult, annoying and fearful, to being a time to reflect and reach out to our children to help calm their fears and make them better people.
Rather than being a time of trauma, it can be a time to understand that you and your family‘ teammates’ have an opportunity to stay inside and keep each other safe. To learn about each other, and to take the time to grow as people.
For parents: If you are feeling helpless about your role right now, I’m asking you to provide a foundation of love and mutual respect for your children. Let them know that soon, things will return to normal and they will be back to school, visitingfriends, and playing in the park again.
To help, I developed a program called “Dreams from Change, and Change from Dreams.”
Remember the seesaw on the playground?
It goes left and right; if you follow the pole down, you will find the foundation. I ask that you give your children a foundation of love and care, and understand that this foundation is to keep you and others safe by staying home.
Don’t allow yourself to concentrate on what you don’t have during this difficult time. The loss will weigh you down. Instead, let’s discover ways to balance our feelings by thinking about the positive things that make us feel good.
Ask yourself,why do you have groups of activities and friends?
1. Does it make you a part of the groupby feeling loved?
2. When you score a basket or make afriend, does it make you feel good about yourself and the people around you?
3. What’s the worst that could happen tous, if we do not score, or if we think no one cares for us?
If those are the things that make us happy, then going outside right now isn’t going to help, because no one is out there.
Let’s all just do what has to be done to stay safe. Stay inside, learn about yourself and each other, and remember that with each day that passes we are one day closer to seeing an end to the need to shelter in place.
We are available to help if you need us. You can reach us at 779-206-9249.
