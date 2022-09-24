For sale

The statewide median price for houses went up 1.0 percent to $260,000 in August 2022 compared to August 2021.

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois homes sold more quickly in August 2022 than in they did in August 2021, as median prices increased statewide and year-over-year inventory decreased, according to data from Illinois Realtors.

The average Illinois home sold in 23 days in August 2022, compared to 24 days a year ago. Statewide home sales (including single-family homes and condominiums) in August 2022 totaled 15,340 homes sold, down 18.6 percent from 18,846 in August 2021.

The statewide median price went up 1.0 percent to $260,000 in August 2022 compared to August 2021. The median is a typical market price where half the homes sold for more and half sold for less.

