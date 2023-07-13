hogs

In Illinois, the June 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs was up 3% from last year, the breeding inventory increased by 50,000 head to 670,000 and the market hog inventory increased 2%. 

 FarmWeek/Catrina Rawson

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly hogs and pigs report released June 29 indicates farmers plan to trim the size of the herd as market losses continue to pile up.

U.S. farmers intend to have 2.94 million sows farrow from June through August, followed by estimated farrowings of 2.95 million from September through November. If realized, farrowings would be down about 4% the next six months compared to last year.

“I think we’ll see lower production numbers as we move into 2024,” Tyler Cozzens, ag economist with the Livestock Marketing Information Center, said during a webinar hosted by the National Pork Board. “That’s the signal we’re seeing with the farrowing numbers.”

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

