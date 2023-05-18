Randolph County farmer Richard Guebert Jr. recently began preparations to plant his 48th crop, which will mark the last season of his tenure as Illinois Farm Bureau president.

But he has no plans of slowing down after completing his fifth and final term as the 15th IFB president (2013-2023) in December. He previously served as IFB vice president from 2003 to 2013.

Guebert credits his wife, Nancy, and their son, Kyle, and employees with maintaining the operation over the years as he served IFB members in leadership roles.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

