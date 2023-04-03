Following nationwide nominations and a national vote of more than 20,000, Allyson Hash, a native of Grant Park, has been named the 2023 Armed Forces Insurance National Guard Spouse of the Year.

Hash is currently stationed with her husband, 1st Sgt. Scott D. Hash, at the Maryland Army National Guard in Edgewood, Md. Allyson is the daughter of Dale and Sharon Heidemann, who still live on the family farm in Grant Park.

Now in its 13th year honoring the dedication of our nation’s more than 1.1 million military spouses, Armed Forces Insurance recognizes and rewards military spouses from all seven branches of the Armed Forces who are advocating for others and having a measurable effect on their communities.

