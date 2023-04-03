Following nationwide nominations and a national vote of more than 20,000, Allyson Hash, a native of Grant Park, has been named the 2023 Armed Forces Insurance National Guard Spouse of the Year.
Hash is currently stationed with her husband, 1st Sgt. Scott D. Hash, at the Maryland Army National Guard in Edgewood, Md. Allyson is the daughter of Dale and Sharon Heidemann, who still live on the family farm in Grant Park.
Now in its 13th year honoring the dedication of our nation’s more than 1.1 million military spouses, Armed Forces Insurance recognizes and rewards military spouses from all seven branches of the Armed Forces who are advocating for others and having a measurable effect on their communities.
“I would describe my involvement within the military community as unique,” Alyson Hash said in a news release. “Each day 85% of my time is spent on the phone, answering emails and assisting in-person service or family members. I work and volunteer my time to the Maryland National Guard 24/7.
“I am blessed that everything in my life allows me to support all who wear the uniform or those who support our state’s guardsmen. Working hard to build trust with the guardsmen allows me to build a deeper relationship with them as a service member and individual. This is essential and powerful. … I will use this opportunity to help Maryland National Guard be ‘Always Ready, Always There.’”
Nominations from community members nationwide were accepted from Dec. 5, 2022, through Jan. 27, 2023. The program is organized by base-level winners, the top 21 finalists, then branch level winners, and, finally, the overall 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, who are all selected by popular vote and judging panels.
As a base and branch winner, Hash was judged on five core criteria: overall involvement in the military community, leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills, and overall personal story.
Hash is now in consideration of being named the overall winner. The overall winner will be unveiled at an awards luncheon on May 11 during Military Spouse Week May 8-12 at the Hilton Arlington National Landing Hotel in Arlington, Va., in conjunction with National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, which is May 12.
“Over the past decade, we have seen the program grow and amplify the voices of military spouses on a national stage,” said Lori Simmons, chief marketing officer at Armed Forces Insurance in the release. “These spouses have pioneered initiatives, founded organizations, started businesses, and advocated for issues impacting the quality-of-life for military families in the best ways imaginable. We are thrilled to welcome the 2023 branch winners to the AFI MSOY family and work alongside them to make an even bigger impact.”
For more information about Hash and the other branch winners, visit msoy.afi.org.
Armed Forces Insurance was founded in 1887 by military leaders to protect the property of those who protect our nation. The company provides property and casualty insurance to military professionals throughout the United States and overseas.