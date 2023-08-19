food bank

Sophia Hortin, farm manager at Clearview Farm, and Jim Goss, vice president of farms at The Atkins Group, run the day-to-day operations at the educational and regenerative ag farm in northwest Champaign. Two recent projects include the popular sunflower maze, where visitors can also donate to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, and an Illinois-shaped pollinator garden that’s expected to be completed in the fall.

 FarmWeek/Tammie Sloup

A state-funded program that will create long-term relationships between farms and food banks was recently made permanent by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The governor signed House Bill 2879 into law on Aug. 3, establishing the Illinois Farm to Food Bank Program. The bill creates mechanisms for acquiring and distributing fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and poultry, dairy and eggs to organizations providing free food for those in need.

The Farm to Food Bank pilot program has been administered by Feeding Illinois and was launched in 2021 with grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program connects food banks with Illinois farmers to establish a pipeline of fresh food for food pantries throughout the state. It also provides a secondary market for products that might be left in the field or trees, or blemished products.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

