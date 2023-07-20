gordon mokena
Buy Now

Gordon Electric Supply recently held a grand opening for its Mokena branch at 8770 Spring Lake Drive.

 Submitted photo

Gordon Electric Supply recently announced the grand opening of a new, larger facility for its branch in Mokena.

The move to the new location at 8770 Spring Lake Drive provides 41,781 square feet more than the previous facility at 19240 Everett Lane and was completed in late March.

Planning began in 2021 for the 54,781-square-foot facility with construction starting in the spring of 2022. The progress of the building’s construction and finalization was documented through completion in 2023 in Gordon’s Project Raise the Roof videos that include interviews with project partners.

Recommended for you