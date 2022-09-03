LIFE-GAS-PRICES-WILL-BE-MUCH-1-HA.jpg

Gas prices for the Labor Day holiday weekend 2022 are almost $1 gallon lower than for the Fourth of July.

 Dan Gleiter/TNS

If you’re traveling by auto this holiday weekend, there will be a little bit of relief at the pump as gas prices have declined for the 11th straight week.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is expected to be $3.79, which is the lowest price since March 3 and 20% lower than it was on July 4. Labor Day weekend prices will continue to fall slightly from summer highs, though they will remain over 60 cents per gallon more than last year.

It’s a nice respite for those who like to travel by car on the holiday weekend, hitting the beach or visiting family and friends. At the beginning of the summer, 58% of Americans responded to GasBuddy’s survey that they intended to take road trip over the summer, with 33% to travel on Labor Day weekend.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

