deere

A John Deere 8 series tractor, featuring autonomy-enabling hardware, sits on display at the 2023 Commodity Classic in Orlando.

 FarmWeek/Daniel Grant

The use of driverless ag equipment might seem like something from a science fiction movie, but it’s already gaining ground on farms today.

And some of that technology was on display to farmers from around the world at Commodity Classic in Orlando, Fla., as equipment manufacturers set their sights on improved ag efficiencies.

“We are committed to moving forward as an industry,” said Matt Olson, precision ag manager for John Deere. “When you look at the future, we continue to evolve at an increasingly fast pace because of technology.”

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Recommended for you