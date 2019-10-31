Village of Bradley firefighter paramedics respond to an average of two heart attack calls per week. A new piece of lifesaving equipment to further increase a patients survival rate was recently purchased through a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant.
A grant award presentation was held Tuesday at Firehouse Subs on Illinois Route 50 in Bradley.
The $14,000 auto pulse CPR system provides automated and continuous CPR chest compressions to victims of sudden cardiac arrest.
“We are the first department in this area to have one of these devices,” Bradley fire department captain Kevin Goudreau said. “This is a big benefit for our area.”
Three years ago, the American Heart Association came out with new CPR guidelines. Part of those guidelines included paramedics administering chest compressions for 20 minutes. Goudreau said paramedics would take turns administering CPR in two-minute intervals for the full 20 minutes.
“We have wanted this device for some time but never had the funds to purchase one,” he said. “We applied for and received the grant and even put the equipment to use last week. This is the next best thing since the AED (automated external defibrillator).”
Bradley fire department firefighters, paramedics and EMS personnel underwent training before the device was put in service.
“This grant helps equip our department and doesn’t cost the taxpayers anything. This essential piece of equipment will help save residents lives,” Bradley mayor Mike Watson said.
Peotone Fire Protection District chief Bill Schreiber applied for and received funds to purchase seven sets of firefighter turnout gear. Firefighter gear has a 10-year lifespan.
“These grant funds are so important to our district,” Schreiber said. “Our most important asset is our personnel and it’s so important they have protective gear.
“We only have so much funding to replace gear. Our tax dollars don’t go very far. We can’t thank Firehouse Subs and the Foundation enough.”
Firehouse Subs area representative Sam Stanovich said their core mission is giving back to the community.
“We are proud to be able to help fire departments with their needs,” Stanovich said.
A portion of all purchases at Firehouse Subs locations goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Based on the amount of funds available, a board of directors evaluates each grant request and then distributes funds for the lifesaving equipment, Stanovich said. In addition, Firehouse Subs sells their pickle buckets for $3 each and proceeds benefit the Foundation.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has raised more than $40 million nationwide and more than $1 million in Illinois since it was founded in 2005. Ninety-two cents of every dollar raised goes to equipment grant purchases.
In addition to the grant awards, Firehouse Subs in Bradley was rededicated with new owners Kate and Johnny Jones, a Hazel Crest fire department lieutenant.
