Fitness Premier started out 2023 in grand fashion, as the workout gym celebrated 20 years in business at its Bourbonnais location on the corner of Main Street NW and Brown Boulevard.

Its lease was also up at the end of December 2022 and after contemplating a possible move, the ownership group decided to buy the building, which used to be a CVS Pharmacy, at 350 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais. The owners closed on the property on Jan. 6 and are in the process of renovating the gym.

“Now we’re at the point where we can do what we want, when we want to do it,” said Mike Orwig, general manager and one of three co-owners. “So we’re doing it kind of in phases, and we want everything’s done by April. We’re doing a re-grand opening.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

