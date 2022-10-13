...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80...
The combination of strong westerly winds, gusting at times to 40
mph, relative humidity values falling under 35 percent and locally
to 25 percent, and drying fine fuels will result in an elevated
fire danger and associated threat for fire spread this afternoon.
Conditions will improve through the evening as winds ease and
humidities rise.
Outdoor burning is not recommended, and extra caution is urged
around any equipment that may cause fire ignition. Any fires that
are able to start will pose an increased risk of spreading
rapidly out of control.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
KANKAKEE — First Financial Bank is joining the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial center in Kankakee, at 2000 W. Court St.
Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours through Oct. 21.
“Food insecurity is an issue for people worldwide, and the problem became more severe because of the pandemic,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “First Financial and our associates are eager to begin this local food drive and help our neighbors who do not have enough to eat.”
After the food drive concludes on Oct. 21, all food will be delivered to local organizations selected by associates at each financial center.
World Food Day, on Oct. 16, highlights the collective work around the world to promote awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger. Coordinated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the day also calls attention to the need to ensure healthy diets for everyone, with no one left behind.
All First Financial locations throughout its four-state footprint of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois will participate. An interactive list of financial centers is available at bankatfirst.com.
The food drive is First Financial’s second major community-focused initiative in 2022. To celebrate National Financial Literacy Month in April, First Financial Bank, its associates and clients collected more than 20,000 books to be donated to local schools, libraries, churches and other community-focused organizations.