winter wheat seeding

A predicted boost in corn acres this spring along with an 11% increase in winter wheat seedings could drive fertilizer demand.

 Illinois Farm Bureau/Catrina Rawson

The supply of fertilizer is improving around the world following shocks to the system last year.

And the timing of the buildup is critical as fertilizer demand is expected to grow this season, said BK Morris, senior markets editor, fertilizers, for CRU Group.

“The driver for prices will be from demand, not so much from supply,” Morris told attendees of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association’s annual convention in Peoria.

