The Farm Family Resource Initiative’s Rural Mental Health Summit brought farmers and health professionals together in Springfield for a conversation about agricultural mental health. Panelists included, from left, Bonnie Landwehr, licensed clinical social worker and behavioral health program supervisor with SIU Medicine; Knox County farmers Liz and Matt Hulsizer; and Kankakee County Farm Bureau President Greg St. Aubin.

 FarmWeek/Tammie Sloup

Take a day or two off from work. Go for a walk.

Such advice for those struggling with stress or anxiety can be helpful, but for farmers, the suggestions are almost laughable.

“There’s no sick days, no health days, the work is still there. It doesn’t go away. And if you take a day off, it just compounds the next day,” said Matt Hulsizer, a Knox County farmer.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

