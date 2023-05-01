RoanokeElevator.jpg

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed stricter vehicle emissions for pickups and heavy-duty vehicles. The proposed regulations represent the strictest limits ever proposed by EPA.

Fewer vehicles essential to farmers and the ag industry, like pickup trucks and freight haulers, would be powered by internal combustion engines over the next 10 years under a set of proposals introduced April 12.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed stricter vehicle emission limits that would mandate up to two-thirds of new U.S. models be electric by 2032. Half of heavy-duty vehicles sold would need to be “zero emission.”

EPA’s rule would establish tailpipe emission standards for the 2027 through 2032 model years of light- and medium-duty vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks and SUVs.

