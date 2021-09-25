Bruce Kunsch just shakes his head and scoffs at news reports about how local employers can’t find enough workers.
The 63-year-old Gilman resident says he has been searching for a better job for more than a year. He counts himself among the many who are currently under-employed, saying he has a job that doesn’t pay him enough to live on. Also, he works just 36 hours a week.
“It’s a good job, a decent job,” he said. “... It’s one of those things where you can always make more money.”
He said it doesn’t offer a 401K plan, there’s no life insurance and little room for advancement.
For a little more than a year, Kunsch has worked as a behavioral health tech at a local drug addiction treatment facility. And while he’s applied for numerous other jobs, he says he rarely gets an interview.
He did get an interview for a third-shift factory job in Watseka.
“I never received a callback, and that was in the early spring,” Kunsch said.
Kunsch has a long work history, having started at UARCO in Watseka in 1976 and then working at Nexus Inc., at Indian Oaks Academy in Manteno for six years and at Onarga Academy for more than 20 years. He said he received a bachelor’s degree in general studies from Eastern Illinois University in 2007 and an associate degree in business marketing and management from Kankakee Community College.
He said he’s an experienced and dedicated employee who has never been written up nor struggled with missed work.
“I’m loyal,” Kunsch said. “I’ve got supervisory skills, I’ve done hiring. I’ve done payroll. I’m a real loyal employee.”
So, he says, the fruitless hunt for a job is not due to a lack of a resume. Rather, he believes, it’s his age.
“The biggest point I’m trying to make is I’m an older worker,” he said. “... I’ve applied [at companies] a number of times. I counted them up the other day — it was 25 different places I’ve applied, and some of them multiple times. I can’t get an interview.
“It’s the only thing I could come up with,” he said of his age. “It’s the only thing I could figure.”
Kunsch said he thinks his age eliminated him immediately for consideration for many of those positions. While an employer can’t legally inquire about an applicant’s age, some job search websites have required drop-down menu items that might give away an applicant’s age, including year of graduation, etc.
“That’s age discrimination,” he said. “There’s got to be a way of governing that. I don’t know.”
He’s not alone in feeling like his age has served as a deterrent for potential employers.
According to Indeed.com, one of the nation’s leading job search websites, the mature workforce — those 55 years and older — is expected to make up a quarter of employed U.S. adults by 2026. It’s the fastest-growing age group in the workforce.
In January, the site conducted a survey of its users of all ages about what their biggest challenge in finding a job was. Eleven percent answered age discrimination. It was the third-highest response after not enough experience and no response from an employer.
In addition, 76% of older workers see age discrimination as a hurdle to finding a new job, according to Indeed.
Another hurdle for some is an outdated skillset, said Ladonna Russell, executive director of the Grundy Livingston Kankakee Workforce Board. She said applicants have to make sure their skills match the position that the employers are looking for.
“The skills are always changing, and you have to make an effort to keep up with the changing technology,” she said. “What we see here at the Workforce Services side is some who have a long work experience history, may not have kept up with current skills that the employer needs for that position.”
As for employers practicing age discrimination, she says that’s not the case.
“Companies do not look at age when determining qualified candidates,” she said. “They can’t do that. They don’t do that.”
But whatever the reason, Kunsch remains unsuccessful in his job search and frustrated with the labor market. He said he wants to continue to work and needs more money and better health insurance premiums.
“I don’t think anybody would fault me for that, right?” he asked.