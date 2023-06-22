U.S. hog farmers endured severe market losses in recent months, and it appears the bleeding will continue.

Steve Meyer, economist with Partners for Production Agriculture, projects a bleak market outlook in the months ahead that could equal or even surpass losses suffered during the historic hog market collapse of 1998.

“We don’t have a lot of upside potential in my models at this point,” Meyer told FarmWeek. “It is a very serious situation.”

