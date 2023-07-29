economic slowdown

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates farm production expenses could climb 4.1% this year.

 Catrina Rawson/FarmWeek

The economic outlook for agriculture in the second half of 2023 appears quite similar to what farmers experienced the first six months of the year.

Inflationary pressure and slower economic growth will likely maintain pressure on farm margins, according to Nathan Kauffman, senior vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and Omaha branch executive.

“I’d describe the economy as having slowed recently after some sharp gains in 2021 and 2022,” Kauffman said during a webinar hosted by the National Pork Board. “It happened alongside a sharp increase in interest rates and ongoing inflationary pressure that’s proven to be challenging.”

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

