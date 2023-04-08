The usual optimism farmers carry into spring planting shouldn’t overlook growing economic concerns this season.

The Federal Reserve’s latest interest hike — the ninth consecutive increase since last year — pushed borrowing costs to the highest level since 2007 amid persistent inflation.

With the benchmark federal funds rate up another 25 basis points in March to a range of 4.75% to 5% and inflation still at 6%, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go and will likely be a bumpy ride.

