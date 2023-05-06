Windstorm Crashes

A crash involving at least 20 vehicles shut down a highway on Monday and Tuesday in Illinois. Illinois State Police said a windstorm that kicked up clouds of dust in south-central Illinois led to numerous crashes and multiple fatalities on Interstate 55.

 WICS TV via Associated Press

The large dust storm that struck central Illinois Monday was a rare event for its widespread nature and destructive results.

But such storms are not unheard of in the Prairie State, which is comprised of about 57,913 square miles, according to nationsonline.org.

“Dust storms are more common in the Plains and southwest U.S.,” the National Weather Service Lincoln office noted in a special report. “They do not happen often in Illinois but are most common around early May and June.”

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

