corn height

Lack of moisture in Illinois has limited the height of corn in some areas of the state.

 FarmWeek/Catrina Rawson

If you can still easily look across entire cornfields because the plants are so short, you’re not alone.

The height of corn has been greatly limited in many areas of the state by the severe lack of moisture so far this season.

The majority of the state (92.7%) was in drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released June 29, while the remainder, mostly in southern Illinois, was rated abnormally dry.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Recommended for you