BOUBONNAIS -- Country Financial Representative Randy Van Fossan was able to spread the holiday cheer through a recent charitable donation.
VanFossan along with the KFL services gave to the Kankakee Federation of Labors initiative Glove me Tender for this holiday season. Through a contribution from Country Financial, Van Fossan, along with Mike Smith, president of KFL, was able to support the purchase of hats, gloves, mittens and scarves for 800 school children who are in need.
"The Kankakee Federation of Labor has for years been sensitive to the needs of school children in our Kankakee schools," Van Fossan said. "The credit goes to the charity and its longtime leader Mike Smith, who has personally worked for a decade or more to provide resources to protect the children."
Smith said the Glove me Tender has been endeavor that they have worked on for more than 10 years to support children in Kankakee schools during the cold winter months.
"This donation will go towards hats, gloves, undergarments, and other cold weather gear needed," he said.
Outside of financial giving, there are many other opportunities to support local organizations at any time of the year, but especially the holidays. The Glove Me Tender programs also suggests:
* Help cook and serve meals at your local Salvation Army or Home Sweet Home organizations.
* Package food items together at your local food bank.
* Purchase and wrap toys and gifts for those families who are less fortunate and unable to buy their own gifts for family and friends.
Country Financial serves households and businesses throughout the U.S. and offers financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning investment management and annuities.
