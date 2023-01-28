corn export

A field of corn grows under a sunny sky in southern Brazil last month. Brazilian corn production for 2022-23 could increase by 12% and push exports beyond the 2022 record of 44 million metric tons.

 Photo courtesy of Joana Colussi, University of Illinois

Competition in world markets is expected to intensify as Brazil is projected to produce record corn and soybean crops for 2022-23.

Joana Colussi, postdoctoral research associate at the University of Illinois who serves on the farmdoc team there, reported crop production in her home country of Brazil could increase to record levels of 5.6 billion bushels of beans and 4.9 billion bushels of corn.

If realized, Brazilian corn output for 2022-23 would be up 12% from the previous year, with a portion of the additional bushels likely headed to the export market.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Recommended for you