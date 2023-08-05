pivot energy solar farm

A community solar farm in Kankakee, shown here during construction this past winter, is now operational. It's a joint project between ComEd and Pivot Energy.

 Photo provided by Pivot Energy

ComEd and solar developer Pivot Energy announced Wednesday the completion of a new community solar project in Kankakee, which will enable residents to save money on their ComEd electric bills while supporting the expansion of renewable energy and Illinois’ clean energy goals.

“ComEd and Pivot are proud to play leading roles in the growth of community solar in Illinois,” said Scott Vogt, vice president of strategy and energy policy at ComEd. “We now have more than 80 community solar projects in our northern Illinois region, enabling a growing number of customers to easily access renewable energy and contribute to a healthier environment.”

The Pivot Community Solar Farm is located off East Court Street in Kankakee and is a 2.8 megawatt system. It’s one of 20 Pivot projects under construction in Illinois. Annually, this project will generate over 990,000 kilowatt hours of clean energy, enough to serve the needs of nearly 100 average Illinois homes.

